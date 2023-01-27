Watch Now
Video shows Paul Pelosi struggling with suspect in attack at home

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in Statuary Hall at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Paul Pelosi was attacked by an intruder who broke into their San Francisco home in October. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jan 27, 2023
Police have released bodycam video footage of an attack last fall on Paul Pelosi, the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He was attacked inside the couple’s San Francisco home.

David DePape was charged with the attack on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty.

The video shows officers knocking on Pelosi’s front door in the early morning hours of Oct. 28. Shortly after the door opens, Pelosi can be seen struggling with the suspect, who was holding a hammer. An officer can be heard saying, “Drop the hammer.” The male suspect then appears to swing at Pelosi as officers charge toward the two men.

It then appears officers attempt to put the suspect in custody.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said Pelosi was severely beaten by the suspect with the hammer.

Pelosi was hospitalized and spent days in the intensive care unit before continuing his recovery at home.

Nancy Pelosi decided in the weeks after the attack to step down as the party leader of the House Democratic caucus.

