Video of Nashville blast released as investigators seek motive

NASHVILLE — Video shared on social media shows the moment an RV blew up on Christmas Day in Nashville, as investigators try to uncover a motive for the blast.

This is video of Friday morning's explosion recorded by an MNPD camera at 2nd Ave N & Commerce St. pic.twitter.com/3vaXhoUOAR — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 28, 2020

The video shows an officer patrolling the area following evacuation orders moments before the blast occurs.

Friday morning, a bomb went off inside a recreational vehicle parked near an AT&T facility in Nashville. The blast damaged more than 40 businesses and injured three people. Before the blast, a recorded warning played, advising people nearby to evacuate.

Investigators announced Sunday night they had identified a suspect in the explosion, and that the man, Anthony Quinn Warner, had died in the blast. There is no indication anyone else was involved in the incident.

The FBI said DNA taken from the scene of the blast and the home believed to belong to Warner confirmed his identity and death.

“A key break in the investigation occurred when the Tennessee Highway Patrol was able to locate and recover the VIN (vehicle identification number) from the suspect’s van. That information, along with crucial tips from the public, led to the home of the suspect in Antioch,” the statement from the FBI reads.

Warner’s motive for the blast remains a mystery.

The blast damaged the AT&T facility, causing widespread communications outages, including taking down police emergency systems and grounding flights.

The director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said during a press conference that Warner was not on their radar before the explosion.

