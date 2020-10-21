Menu

Video captures firefighters' dramatic rescue of man in San Francisco

San Francisco Fire Department media via Twitter
The San Francisco Fire Department released a dramatic video of its rescue swimmers braving chopping waters to save a man on Wednesday.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Oct 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-21

The San Francisco Fire Department released a dramatic video of its rescue swimmers braving chopping waters to save a man on Wednesday.

San Francisco Fire PIO told CBS San Francisco that a call came in around 1:30 a.m. about a man trapped on the cliffs in the Presidio of San Francisco.

CBS SF reported that rescuers used thermal imaging technology to pinpoint his exact location.

Four hours later, crews were able to get to the man by boat, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, CBS SF reported.

According to KGO, no official word has been released on how the man became trapped nor his condition.

