Victoria’s Secret brand hires first male ambassador

Victoria’s Secret’s Pink brand hired its first male ambassador, enlisting actor Darren Barnet from the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever.”

Victoria’s Secret says hiring Barnet is part of the brand's “continued focus on inclusivity.”

"Filming “Never Have I Ever” definitely brings me back to my high school days and reminds me of the insecurities and issues that we face as young adults. I know how it feels to not fit in, and how important it is to feel supported and accepted for who you are," said Barnet. "I love the work that PINK is doing – especially their focus on community and mental health – so I'm really honored to be a part of this team."

Victoria’s Secret says as part of his duties as a brand ambassador, Barnet will serve as a judge for the company’s Pink With Purpose Project. The project will award 10 young adults $25,000 each to fund their project for “people, purpose or planet.”

He’ll also participate in Mental Health Awareness Month discussions on social media.

"We are so excited to announce this partnership because Darren is such a positive role model for teens and young adults," said Amy Hauk, CEO of Pink. "As we focus on expanding our gender-free offerings and continue to evolve as a brand, we want to ensure our partners not only represent the diversity of our customers, but also embody individuality and self-confidence."

