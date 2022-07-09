Watch Now
Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father, dies at 89

Brad Barket/Brad Barket/Invision/AP
FILE - This Feb. 8, 2020 file photo shows Oprah Winfrey speaking at "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour in New York. Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 14:17:00-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)  — Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, died at the age of 89. Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday.

Details about funeral plans were not immediately released. Earlier this week, Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque in Nashville on the Fourth of July.

The event was called “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day,” which included a barber chair to honor his long career as a barber and owning his own shop in Nashville for nearly 50 years.

Vernon served as a member of Nashville’s Metro City Council for 16 years and was a trustee for Tennessee State University.

