Vegas police seek possible victims of accused sexual predator who worked with Britney Spears, Madonna

Police in North Las Vegas is asking for help from the public to find possible victims of an accused sexual predator who was arrested this week.

On Aug. 19, officers arrested Jesse Lee Santos, who is accused of sexual assault, lewdness with a minor, sexual conduct between school employee and pupil, child abuse, and intentional transmission of HIV.

Police say Santos is a well-known dancer and owner of JLS Entertainment, Inc., which operates around the valley.

He has worked with several well-known artists including Britney Spears, Mandy Moore, Pink, Madonna, and Jessica Simpson, and has performed on multiple awards shows.

Santos has traveled for dance competitions in numerous states, including Kentucky, Florida, Maryland, Georgia, and California, and authorities believe there may be victims from those states that have not come forward.

Witnesses or victims can call the NLVPD Detective Bureau at 702-633-1773 or email Detective Jorge Correa at correaj@cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

This story was first reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, Nevada.