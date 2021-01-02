Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Van transporting 13 puppies through Utah rolls; One person with minor injuries, but no puppies hurt

items.[0].image.alt
Price City Fire Department
First responders at the scene of a crash in Price, Utah where a van carrying 13 puppies from Texas to Oregon rolled. None of the puppies were injured. (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021)
134857122_468436317890839_7486010673326136968_o.jpg
134916231_468436347890836_3444746225316195364_o.jpg
134946181_468436417890829_1412342895535081034_o.jpg
134946181_468436514557486_2857957185389879526_o.jpg
135614515_468436397890831_1849910283651449489_o.jpg
135296216_468450357889435_6162652307470358588_n.jpg
135188027_468450421222762_6670346850989796645_n.jpg
133834617_468436734557464_164421480670628532_o.jpg
134272484_468436264557511_7549311026181931896_o.jpg
135462322_468436367890834_5152786961291139263_o.jpg
134949874_468436464557491_9068679832427426955_o.jpg
134960182_468436604557477_8119172147616339624_o.jpg
134239600_468436647890806_3962416224792197364_o.jpg
Posted at 9:10 PM, Jan 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-01 23:10:00-05

PRICE, Utah — Thirteen puppies that were being transported to their new homes several states away are safe after the van they were in rolled on Interstate 15 in Price early Friday morning.

The puppies were in a van going from Texas to Oregon, where they had been adopted by their future families, a Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

134239600_468436647890806_3962416224792197364_o.jpg

As it was passing Price in central Utah around 2 a.m., the van went off the road and rolled onto its side. The cause of the accident is under investigation; no further details were provided.

Two people were in the van, and one sustained minor injuries. The other was uninjured.

Fortunately, none of the puppies were injured.

The Carbon County Animal Shelter is helping to house the puppies until transportation can be arranged.

133834617_468436734557464_164421480670628532_o.jpg

Photos courtesy of the Price City Fire Department show first responders at the scene of the crash helping to get both human and canine occupants out of the rolled vehicle. View the photos in the wheel above or the gallery below.

GALLERY: 13 puppies safe after van rolls in Price

This article was written by Spencer Burt for KSTU.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.