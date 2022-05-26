Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Uvalde remembers 21 killed in Texas school massacre

Texas School Shooting
Jae C. Hong/AP
Pastor Daniel Myers kneels in front of crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims while praying for them at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Texas School Shooting
Posted at 10:28 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 13:37:37-04

Families and local funeral homes have confirmed the identities of many of the children and teachers killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

All told, 19 students and a pair of teachers were killed by a gunman inside the school.

Here is a list of those confirmed to have died, as confirmed by local funeral homes, CNN or the Associated Press:

Teachers

Irma Garcia, 48

Funeral photo.jpeg

Eva Mireles, 44

Students

Amerie jo Garza, 10

Xavier Lopez, 10

Annabelle Rodriguez, 10

Uziyah Garcia, 10

Texas School Shooting Victims
This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)

Jose Flores Jr., 10

Lexi Rubio, 10

Tess Marie Mata, 10

Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, 10

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 1.12.11 PM.png

Eliana 'Ellie' Garcia, 9

Texas School Shooting Victims
This undated handout photo provided by Siria Arizmendi shows her niece, Eliahna García, 10. García is among those killed in Tuesday, May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Siria Arizmendi via AP)

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

Eliahana 'Elijah' Cruz Torres, 10

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 1.21.39 PM.png

Jacklyn Cazares

Additional identities will be added as they are confirmed.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair begins June 6 ⏰