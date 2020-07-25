Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

US Supreme Court denies Nevada church's appeal of virus rule

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Andrew Harnik/AP
The Supreme Court, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
US Supreme Court denies Nevada church's appeal of virus rule
Posted at 6:18 PM, Jul 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-24 21:58:30-04

A sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court has denied a rural Nevada church’s request to strike down as unconstitutional a 50-person cap on worship services as part of the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus.

In a 5-4 decision Friday, the high court refused to grant the request from the Christian church east of Reno to be subjected to the same COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada that allow casinos, restaurants and others to operate at 50% of capacity.

The church argued the hard cap on religious gatherings was an unconstitutional violation of its First Amendment rights. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the majority in denying the request without explanation.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!