US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

Officials say the groups relied on the account to raise money for their operations.

Officials are describing it as the largest-ever seizure of digital currency funds related to terrorism.

The Trump administration says the groups used the accounts to solicit donations for their causes, including through a bogus scam that officials say purported to sell protective gear for the coronavirus pandemic.

The department says it's seized millions of dollars, more than 300 cryptocurrency accounts, and four websites.