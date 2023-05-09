Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

US regulators OK spent nuclear fuel facility in New Mexico

Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage
Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
FILE - An illustration depicts a planned interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in southeastern New Mexico as officials announce plans to pursue a project by Holtec International during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., on April 29, 2015. U.S. nuclear regulators on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, said they licensed a multibillion-dollar complex in New Mexico to temporarily store tons of spent fuel from commercial nuclear power plants around the nation. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage
Posted at 4:57 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 19:57:34-04

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. nuclear regulators have issued a license for a multibillion-dollar complex in New Mexico to temporarily store tons of spent fuel from commercial nuclear power plants around the nation.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced the decision Tuesday. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state’s congressional delegation oppose putting the storage complex in the state.

They fear New Mexico will become the nation’s dumping ground for spent nuclear fuel because the federal government has no permanent solution for the waste piling up at commercial reactors around the country.

The state passed legislation earlier this year aiming to derail the project, making a legal challenge likely.

——
By Susan Montoya Bryan

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cruzando la Linea | Crossing the Line [2023]

WATCH: Cruzando la Linea, a KGUN 9 Special Presentation on the AZ-Mexico border and immigration