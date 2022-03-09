Watch
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months

AP
In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, David Bennett Jr., right, stands next to his father's hospital bed in Baltimore, Md., on Jan. 12, 2022, five days after doctors transplanted a pig heart into Bennett Sr., in a last-ditch effort to save his life. Bennett, the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig died Tuesday, March 8, at the University of Maryland Medical Center, two months after the groundbreaking experiment. His death was announced Wednesday.(University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)
Posted at 1:14 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 15:14:20-05

A Maryland hospital says the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died.

The University of Maryland Medical Center announced that the 57-year-old man died Tuesday, two months after the groundbreaking experiment. Doctors for decades have sought to use animal organs for life-saving transplants.

David Bennett was a candidate for the dramatic attempt only because he was dying and wasn't eligible for a human heart transplant.

Prior attempts at such transplants have failed largely because patients’ bodies rapidly rejected the animal organ. This time, the Maryland surgeons used a heart from a gene-edited pig to help prevent rejection.

