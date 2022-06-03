US has over 750 complaints of Teslas braking for no reason

DETROIT (AP) — More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the company's partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed the number in an information request letter to Tesla that was posted Friday on the agency's website.

The 14-page letter dated May 4 asks the automaker for all consumer and field reports about false braking, as well as reports of crashes, injuries, and deaths.

It also seeks to find out if the “Full Self Driving” and its automatic emergency braking systems were active at the time of any incident.

Tesla's Model 3's and Y's were first investigated by the agency last February after they received 354 complaints.

The investigation involves about 416,000 vehicles from 2021 and 2022.

No injuries or crashes were reported in February, the agency said.

Tesla has until June 20 to respond to the information request.