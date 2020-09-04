Menu

US Forest Service police dog survives second stabbing attack

USDA Forest Service via AP
In this Aug. 28, 2020, photo provided by the USDA Forest Service, is an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois named Ice, a highly decorated U.S. Forest Service police dog, the day after he suffered nine stab wounds during a marijuana raid in Northern California. Ice was wounded in the Klamath National Forest south of the Oregon border when he was released to catch a suspect who had fled down a steep hill to escape the raid that unearthed more than 5,500 marijuana plants. He kept hold of the suspect even after he was stabbed, while his handler, Patrol Captain Christopher Magallon, made the arrest. (USDA Forest Service via AP)
Posted at 4:57 PM, Sep 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-04 19:57:07-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A highly decorated U.S. Forest Service police dog suffered nine stab wounds during a marijuana raid in Northern California.

But he survived after he was airlifted to a veterinary clinic.

What's more, it's the second time the dog, named Ice, recovered after being seriously injured.

The agency said Friday that Ice was wounded late last month in the Klamath National Forest south of the Oregon border.

He kept hold of the suspect even after he was stabbed.

A helicopter flew Ice to a veterinary clinic in Medford, Oregon.

The agency says Ice had multiple stab wounds that were more severe during a similar raid in 2016.

