US executes convicted gang killer despite recent COVID-19 infection

Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. Corey Johnson, A federal inmate scheduled to be executed less than a week before President Donald Trump leaves office was a gang member who was sentenced to death for killing seven people in Richmond, Virginia in 1992. Johnson is scheduled to be executed Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the federal prison in Terre Haute. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Posted at 5:03 AM, Jan 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-15 07:03:11-05

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The U.S. government has executed a drug trafficker for a series of slayings in Virginia in 1992, despite his recent COVID-19 infection.

Corey Johnson received a lethal injection Thursday at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. He’s the 12th inmate put to death there since President Donald Trump resumed federal executions in July.

Attorneys for the 52-year-old Johnson argued the injection would cause excruciating pain due to lung damage from his coronavirus infection last month.

Johnson’s execution and Friday’s scheduled execution of Dustin Higgs are the last before next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who opposes the federal death penalty and has pledged to end its use.

