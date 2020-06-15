Menu

US Air Force jet crashes into North Sea

US Air Force jet crashes into North Sea
Posted at 3:50 AM, Jun 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-15 06:50:08-04

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says a fighter plane with one pilot on board has crashed into the North Sea. The status of the pilot is not known.

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission Monday from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time.

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site. Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing.

The base is about 80 miles northeast of London.

