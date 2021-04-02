Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

US added a robust 916,000 jobs in March as hiring surged

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, the retail pharmacy chain announced they looking to hire pharmacists, nurses, and pharmacy technicians across the United States as they prepare to administer coronavirus vaccinations. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Virus Outbreak California Jobs
Posted at 5:40 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 10:40:47-04

WASHINGTON (AP) —America’s employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs.

The boost in jobs is a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold as vaccinations accelerate, stimulus checks flow through the economy and businesses increasingly reopen.

The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the Labor Department said Friday.

The unemployment rate declined from 6.2% to 6%.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on the encouraging jobs report Friday at about 11 a.m. ET.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.