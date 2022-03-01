UPS, FedEx suspend deliveries in Russia and Ukraine

UPS and FedEx are not delivering packages in Russia and Ukraine due to ongoing conflict.

UPS also stopped service to Belarus, which has been supporting Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

"Our focus is on the safety of our people, providing continued service and minimizing disruption to our customers," UPS said.

The companies said they are monitoring the situation and hope to resume service when it's safe.

The U.S. shipping companies aren't alone in pausing services.

DHL, which is based in Germany, said it was also suspending some services to Ukraine and Russia due to the conflict.

"Currently, our greatest concern is the safety of our employees in Ukraine, and therefore we have advised all our employees to stay at home with their families," DHL said in a statement. "Offices and operations have been closed until further notice."