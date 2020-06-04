Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Universal takes first steps reviving Orlando theme park biz

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
John Raoux/AP
**HOLD FOR STORY BY MIKE SCHNEIDER**In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 photo, signs about social distancing and other protocols are seen about the theme park as guests walk by at Universal Orlando Resort Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The theme park reopened for season pass holders and will open to the general public on Friday, June 5. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Universal takes first steps reviving Orlando theme park biz
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jun 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-04 18:19:43-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Harry Potter fans and roller coaster lovers are streaming back into Universal Orlando Resort this week.

Universal Orlando reopened to passholders Wednesday and Thursday, and it will allow the general public back in Friday.

The reopening marks one of the first major steps toward reviving Florida's theme park industry after parks were closed in March to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Visitors are required to wear face masks and get their temperature checks before entering.

Crosstown rival SeaWorld Orlando is set to reopen next week, and Walt Disney World plans to welcome back visitors next month.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis

America in Crisis

The latest information on the peaceful protests happening across the nation following the death of George Floyd.