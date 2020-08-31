Menu

United says it will drop widely scorned ticket-change fees

Teresa Crawford/AP
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, rows of United Airlines check-in counters at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago are unoccupied amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, United Airlines says it will be dropping an unpopular $200 fee for most people who change a ticket for travel within the United States. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Aug 30, 2020
United Airlines says it is dropping a controversial $200 fee on consumers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

The airline also says that starting in January, customers can fly standby for free no matter what kind of ticket they bought.

United said Sunday that when it hears from customers, getting rid of fees is often their top request.

The moves come as United and other carriers are desperately trying to lure people back to flying, which has dropped sharply during the pandemic.

Airlines are cutting flights and cutting jobs in a bid to survive until air travel recovers.

