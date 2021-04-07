United plans to train 5,000 pilots by 2030, aims for half to be women, people of color

United Airlines announced on Wednesday they plan to train 5,000 new pilots by 2030 at its flight school United Aviate Academy.

In a press release, the airline company said that half the new pilot trainees would be women and people of color.

"Over the next decade, United will train 5,000 pilots who will be guaranteed a job with United, after they complete the requirements of the Aviate program – and our plan is for half of them to be women and people of color," said United CEO Scott Kirby, in a news release. "We're excited that JPMorgan Chase has agreed to support our work to diversify our pilot ranks and create new opportunities for thousands of women and people of color who want to pursue a career in aviation."

The airline said they, along with its credit card partner, JP Morgan Chase, have committed $2.4 million in scholarships to diversify the cockpit.

United said students enrolled at its academy don't need any prior flying experience and can become a licensed pilot within two months.

The company said its first 20 pilots will begin their studies later in 2021 and would graduate in early 2022.

Last year, United became the only major U.S. airline to own a flight school.