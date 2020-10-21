United plans new flights to Caribbean, Central America, Mexico

If you're looking for some fun under the sun this winter, United Airlines announced eight new destinations to popular vacation spots like Costa Rica, Belize, and Cancun.

Last week, United announced they've added new flights to 19 destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America.

"These eight new routes highlight the continued expansion of our network and build upon our strong presence in Latin America," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network and Alliances noted in the press release. "Our new and increased service offers travelers more opportunities to find warm-weather getaways and visit friends and family over the winter season."

The new routes could begin as early as December.

United says the new non-stop flights are subject to government approval.