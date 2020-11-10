United Airlines to begin bringing back food, alcohol on select flights

During the coronavirus pandemic, airlines scaled back on serving in-flight food and drink service to avoid the virus's spread by contact.

Well, United Airlines seems to be wading back into the water with news of it slowly bring back food and alcohol.

According to USA Today, the airliner will begin test running the sale of food, beer, and wine to economy passengers on select flights from its hub in Denver, Colorado, starting Nov. 17.

The test run would also include travelers on flights from Denver to eight destinations: Boston; Chicago; Honolulu; Houston; Los Angeles; Newark, New Jersey; San Francisco; and Washington, D.C., USA Today reported.

On their "safety updates to inflight dining" page, United stated that passengers in economy traveling domestically on flights over 2 hours and 20 minutes would receive a complimentary snack bag that'll include two snacks, a small bottle of water, and a sanitizer wipe.

If traveling in first-class from Boston, Chicago O'Hare, Cleveland, Denver, Houston Intercontinental, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco, Washington Dulles, and Honolulu to San Francisco and Los Angeles, you can select either a cold sandwich or a snack box.

Snacks for flights under 2 hours and 20 minutes would not receive snacks in economy, the airliner said, but you can bring your snacks on board.

If traveling domestically in first class, and the flight is between 1 hour and 2 hours and 20 minutes, passengers would receive a complimentary snack bag that'll include two snacks, a small bottle of water, and a sanitizer wipe.

For drinks, United said passengers would receive complimentary soft drinks, coffee, and tea. Alcoholic beverages are only available complimentary in premium cabins. On international flights, passengers in economy would receive complimentary wine and beer.

If you're on a flight under 1 hour, you'll receive beverages on request, United stated.

USA Today reported that alcohol won't be available in the regular economy, which will remain the case except on the select flights out of Denver.

United also worked alongside the Cleveland Clinic to develop a "touchless" digital payment system that'll allow travelers to buy snacks and drinks through the airline's mobile app or website with the passengers' stored credit card information, USA Today reported.