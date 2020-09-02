Menu

United Airlines plans to furlough 16,000 workers, still fewer than expected

United Airlines planes are parked at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
United Airlines plans to furlough 16,000 workers, still fewer than expected
Posted at 9:09 AM, Sep 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-02 12:09:17-04

CHICAGO, Ill. – United Airlines plans to furlough about 16,000 employees in October as air travel continues to be hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, that’s fewer furloughs than the Chicago-based company predicted in July, when it warned 36,000 employees that they could lose their jobs.

The number of furloughs is being reduced because thousands of United employees have taken early retirement, buyouts, or long-term leaves of absence.

The furloughs would be postponed if Washington approves billions more in payroll aid to the nation’s airlines.

United already got $5 billion, and that money came with a prohibition on furloughs or layoffs until Oct. 1.

