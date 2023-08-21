Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

United Airlines pilot caught on surveillance video taking an axe to a parking gate at DIA

A United Airlines pilot was caught on surveillance video hacking away at a parking gate with an axe at Denver International Airport.
united airlines pilot takes axe to a parking late at dia.png
Posted at 4:57 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 19:57:33-04

DENVER — A United Airlines pilot was caught on surveillance video hacking away at a parking gate with an axe at Denver International Airport.

The video, obtained by ABC News Friday, shows the United Airlines pilot walking toward the landside employee parking lot gate with an axe in his hand before briefly stopping as if to check out which parking gate he’s going to target.

About a minute into the video, the pilot is then seen walking toward the gate farthest from him before he starts hacking away at the gate. A person inside a pickup truck can be seen in the video just sitting still as the man hacks away.

united airlines pilot hacking away at parking gate.png

Twenty seconds into the video, the pilot then stops his attack as he realizes that the axe wasn’t properly working because it was still being covered by its sheath.

The United pilot resumes his hacking for about another 15 seconds before the gate dislodges and moves out of the way to allow the driver on the pickup to pass through the now-damaged gate.

Surveillance video shows the pilot grabbing the sheath from the floor and follows as he makes his way to the parking lot. A security guard follows him and a brief struggle ensues between the pilot and the guard as the guard tries to take the axe away.

united airlines pilot struggle with axe.png

The pilot is then seen walking away from the parking lot into an empty field before the video ends.

In a statement Friday, a spokesperson for United Airlines said the pilot had been “removed from the schedule and is on leave while United conducts an international investigation.”

United pilot caught on video hacking away at parking gate with an axe at DIA

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!