Body found on LA beach identified as WWE pro Shad Gaspard

FILE - In this June 28, 2015, file photo, WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of &quot;Terminator Genisys&quot; at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 7:09 AM, May 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-20 10:49:51-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department says a body found on Venice Beach is that of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard.

He went missing in the water while swimming with his son over the weekend.

A department statement says officers were flagged down early Wednesday by a citizen reporting that a body had washed ashore.

The department says the body was identified and next-of-kin notified.

The wrestler turned actor was last seen about 50 yards offshore after he was caught in a rip current.

Gaspard’s 10-year-old son was rescued, and several other swimmers made it out of the water.

He was best known as part of the tag-team Cryme Time.

