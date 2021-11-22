Uber Eats allowing marijuana orders in Canada

Uber Eats is now allowing people in Ontario, Canada to order marijuana. However, the company won't deliver the product, according to CNN.

Instead, users will have to pick up their order from a Tokyo Smoke store.

Canada legalized recreations marijuana in 2018.

While the marijuana order option is only available in Canada right now, Uber's CEO has previously expressed interest in the U.S. marijuana market.

“When the road is clear for cannabis, when federal laws come into play, we’re absolutely going to take a look at it,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC in April.

Recreational marijuana is legal in 18 states and the District of Columbia. However, it's still illegal under federal law.

Some lawmakers appear to be open to changing the law.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina introduced a law this month that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.

“We need the federal government just to get out of the way,” she said, according to Politico.

Many Democrats have been in favor of decriminalization for years. Mace's bill could lead to a compromise, according to Politico.

A poll from Gallup shows that support for legal marijuana hit a record high of 68% this month.