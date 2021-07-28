Watch
U.K to end quarantine for vaccinated visitors from U.S. beginning Monday

Matt Dunham/AP
FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, people in the International Arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London, during England's coronavirus lockdown. The British government has said that starting upcoming Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe will be able to enter England without the need for quarantining. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 19:48:07-04

Beginning Monday, fully vaccinated Americans will be able to visit England without having to quarantine.

According to USA Today, travelers will still be subject to COVID testing requirements, including taking a pre-departure test as well as a test upon arrival, which must be taken by the second day you're in the country.

The newspaper also reported that Americans will need to prove their residency and fill out a passenger locator form.

The quarantine requirement being lifted comes a week after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department recommended against travel to the United Kingdom amid the rise of COVID cases.

Americans have been able to travel to the U.K. amid the pandemic but had to quarantine in hotels for 10 days.

According to the Associated Press, Scotland and Wales have also made the same decision.

However, visitors to France will have to quarantine because of the rise in cases due to the beta variant, the AP reported.

