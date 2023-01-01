Watch Now
Two killed in New Year's Eve avalanches

Summit County Rescue Group
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 14:17:02-05

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept away.

His body was found under about 5 feet of snow.

Meanwhile Saturday, a father and his adult son were backcountry skiing near Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado when they were caught in an avalanche.

The father dug himself out, but his son died in the slide.

