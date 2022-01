Tucson grassroots effort opposes new Senate Bill favoring charter schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local chapter of Indivisible.org is opposing a new Senate Bill which would pay charter school teachers the same as those at public schools, regardless of certification.

The Indivisible Tucson Action Alliance took their stance late Monday afternoon, saying the state of Arizona needs to stop expanding charter schools.

They claim legislature like S.B. 1068 charter schools; teachers; funding drain public schools of much needed resources, while padding the pockets of for-profit management companies and their shareholders.

"Currently, Senate Bill 1068 proposes paying non-certified teachers in Charter Schools according to the same wage scale as certified teachers in public schools," the local chapter released. "Most Charter School teachers are not certified and not capable of providing the high standard of learning public schools."

This equal payment is defined by the following:

P. EACH CHARTER SCHOOL IS ELIGIBLE TO COMPUTE AND RECEIVE FUNDING



FOR THE TEACHER EXPERIENCE INDEX PURSUANT TO SECTION 15‑941.



NOTWITHSTANDING SECTION 15-941, FOR THE PURPOSE OF COMPUTING AND RECEIVING



FUNDING FOR THE TEACHER EXPERIENCE INDEX PURSUANT TO SECTION 15-941 FOR A



CHARTER SCHOOL, ALL FTE TEACHERS AT THE CHARTER SCHOOL SHALL BE INCLUDED



IN THE CALCULATION REGARDLESS OF CERTIFICATION STATUS.





Q. EACH CHARTER SCHOOL IS ELIGIBLE TO CALCULATE AND RECEIVE FUNDING



FOR ADDITIONAL TEACHER COMPENSATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 15-952.



NOTWITHSTANDING SECTION 15-952, SUBSECTION D, PARAGRAPH 2, FOR THE PURPOSE



OF COMPUTING AND RECEIVING FUNDING FOR ADDITIONAL TEACHER COMPENSATION



PURSUANT TO SECTION 15-952 FOR A CHARTER SCHOOL, "TEACHER COMPENSATION"



MEANS SALARIES AND EMPLOYEE FRINGE BENEFITS AND OTHER NONSALARY BENEFITS



FOR ALL TEACHERS REGARDLESS OF CERTIFICATION STATUS. FOR THE PURPOSE OF



SB 1068.



Senate members recently expedited S.B. 1168 through the process Monday, Jan. 24, after it passed unamended through its respective committee.