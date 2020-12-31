Menu

TSA screens more than 1M travelers for fifth-straight day

John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this June 17, 2020 file photo, a TSA worker, right, checks a passenger before entering a security screening at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla. A high-ranking Transportation Security Administration official says the agency is falling short when it comes to protecting airport screeners and the public from the new coronavirus, according to published reports. A federal office that handles whistleblower complaints has ordered an investigation. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 11:39 AM, Dec 31, 2020
Americans appear to be continuing to travel, despite warnings from public health officials to stay home to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration reported its third-busiest day of the pandemic by screening 1.16 million travelers.

This marks the fifth day in a row that more than a million travelers have gone through airport security checkpoints in the U.S.

According to the data tracker, TSA has screened more than a million people in nine of the last 12 days, with Sunday being the single busiest day since the pandemic began back in March.

