TSA screens more than 1M travelers for fifth-straight day

Americans appear to be continuing to travel, despite warnings from public health officials to stay home to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration reported its third-busiest day of the pandemic by screening 1.16 million travelers.

This marks the fifth day in a row that more than a million travelers have gone through airport security checkpoints in the U.S.

According to the data tracker, TSA has screened more than a million people in nine of the last 12 days, with Sunday being the single busiest day since the pandemic began back in March.