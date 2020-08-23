Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

TS Marco in Gulf aiming at Louisiana, TS Laura also on way

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carlos Giusti/AP
Various areas of the southern coast felt the effects of Tropical Storm Laura has it traveled west at about 18 miles per hour and with winds of 50 miles per hour, in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Saturday, August. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) PUERTO RICO OUT-NO PUBLICAR EN PUERTO RICO
TS Marco in Gulf aiming at Louisiana, TS Laura also on way
Posted at 8:35 AM, Aug 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-23 12:44:31-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane Monday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura has knocked utilities out as it batters Hispaniola, following a track forecast to take it to the same part of the U.S. coast later in the week, also as a hurricane.

It would be the first time two hurricanes appear in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously, according to records dating to at least 1900.

On Saturday, the storms dumped rain on Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, while the other swept into the gulf through the gap between Cuba and Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the New Orleans metro area, which Hurricane Katrina pummeled in August 2005.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson