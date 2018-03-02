Trump's position on guns has not changed, White House says

President Donald Trump's stance on guns has not wavered a day after he set up a meeting with National Rifle Association officials, the White House said Friday.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with Chris Cox, the executive director of the NRA's lobbying arm Thursday evening, who quickly tweeted that Trump and Pence "don't want gun control."

That's an apparent shift from Trump's comments during a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers Wednesday, when he signaled his support for policies -- such as strengthening background checks to raising the minimum age to buy certain guns and taking guns away from the mentally ill -- that are vehemently opposed by the gun lobby.

Asked if Trump's thinking has changed since Wednesday's meeting, Sanders said, "not that I'm aware of." She said the only specific promise Trump made to the NRA was that "he'll support the Second Amendment. That's not something that he's backed away from. The background check system is something that he's still very much interested in improving."