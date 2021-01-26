Trump’s ‘Office of the Former President’ opens in Florida

Former President Donald Trump has formally opened his new post-presidency headquarters called the “Office of the Former President” on Monday in Florida.

According to the office, it will be headquartered near his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, and will be responsible for managing his correspondence, public statements, appearances and official activities.

The office is paid for under the General Services Administration, as the federal government provides funding for office space and staff for former presidents. Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama are also afforded post-presidency resources. Post-presidency officers allow for former presidents to formally continue their advocacy and public activism.

This is among the many perks offered to former presidents, which also include health care, pensions, Secret Service protection and travel expenses.