Trump's coronavirus retweets spark claims of censorship

Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he participates in a tour of Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Morrisville, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-28 18:27:20-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's sharing of misinformation about the coronavirus and removal of the material by social media platforms have sparked claims of censorship by some doctors and others.

The fight is over hydroxychloroquine, a drug long used to treat malaria that Trump has promoted as a coronavirus treatment even though scientific studies are at odds with his stance.

But a group of doctors who believe the drug is an effective coronavirus treatment argued for its use at an event Monday in Washington.

The doctors complained about censorship after Trump shared a video of that event and the social media companies removed it.

A group of people who claimed to be doctors was talking in the video about the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine. The video also discouraged the use of masks.

