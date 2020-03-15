Menu

Trump tweets that he's 'strongly' considering full pardon for Michael Flynn

Posted: 12:58 PM, Mar 15, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-15 15:58:46-04
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, Monday, June 24, 2019. Flynn's lawyer Sidney Powell, is at right. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he's considering a full pardon for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about dealings with Russia’s ambassador before Trump took office. Flynn tried to withdraw the guilty plea in January.

He said federal prosecutors had acted in “bad faith” and broke their end of the bargain when they sought prison time for him.

Prosecutors had initially said Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation, but the relationship with the retired Army lieutenant general grew increasingly contentious after he hired a new set of lawyers.

