Trump presents Medal of Freedom to retired General Jack Keane

Posted: 1:16 PM, Mar 10, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-10 17:38:23-04
President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Vice Chief of Staff Army Gen. Jack Keane in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump presented the highest civilian honor he can bestow to retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane on Tuesday.

Keane served as the chief operating officer of the Army for more than four years and directed 1.5 million soldiers and civilians in 120 countries.

He was in the Pentagon when terrorists crashed a jetliner into the building on Sept. 11, 2001, and he provided oversight and support for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He now serves as a national security analyst for Fox News.

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in announcing the next Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient that Keane “has devoted his life to keeping America safe and strong.”

Watch the ceremony below:

