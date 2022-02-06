Watch
Trump tirade on 'racist' DAs echoes other racist tropes

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a rally in support of home care workers in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Former President Donald Trump recently told a mostly white crowd at a rally in Texas that his legal troubles are the fault of Black prosecutors he called racists. Trump repeated his charges of racism  to underscore his contention that he couldn’t possibly be treated fairly by Black officials who are leading Trump investigations in New York and Georgia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 10:43 AM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 12:49:21-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump recently told a mostly white crowd at a rally in Texas that his legal troubles are the fault of Black prosecutors he called racists.

Trump repeated his charges of racism to underscore his contention that he couldn’t possibly be treated fairly by Black officials who are leading Trump investigations in New York and Georgia.

Trump's words echo longstanding racist tropes -- that Black people and other minorities are taking power, and that they will exact revenge on white people, or at the very least treat white people as they have been treated.

----

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

