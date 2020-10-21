Trump the dancer? His moves to 'YMCA' at rallies are a hit

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump's dad dancing to the Village People's "YMCA" is turning out to be a hit at his campaign rallies.

On stage, Trump pumps his fists, bops, and lurches — sometimes to the beat.

Backstage, top staff and campaign aides often join in, offering more traditional moves and using their bodies to spell out Y-M-C-A.

Trump's rally dance has emerged as a rare moment of levity in an otherwise miserable campaign year marked by a deadly pandemic, an economic recession, and racial turmoil.

His dance has spawned a TikTok video challenge and a parody on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."