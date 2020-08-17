Trump supporters hopeful massive turnout at boat parade breaks world record

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Hundreds, maybe thousands, of Trump supporters set sail in Clearwater on Saturday in an attempt to break the world record for the largest boat parade.

The goal of the event was to draw more than 1,000 boats to travel from Clearwater Beach to the John's Pass area.

Pictures from the event show a massive turnout, though the exact number of boats in attendance isn't yet known.

Tiffani Stubblefield/Arrow Warrior Group

The current record for the largest boat parade is from Malaysia Day in 2014, according to Guinness World Records. The site says that parade consisted of 1,180 boats.

At the time of this publication, the Guinness website still listed the Malaysia parade as the record holder. A timeline for the final tally for the Clearwater parade is unclear.

This story was originally published by Emily McCain at WFTS.