Trump signs order to strengthen US child welfare system

Posted at 11:50 AM, Jun 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-24 14:50:16-04

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at strengthening child-welfare programs nationwide.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar hailed the order as a step toward major reforms.

The goals include curtailing child maltreatment, strengthening adoption programs and encouraging support for at-risk families so fewer children are placed in foster care.

The order comes as child-protection agencies across the U.S. struggle with effects related to the coronavirus pandemic, including disrupted family court proceedings and new difficulties recruiting foster parents.

