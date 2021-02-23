Menu

Trump set to make first appearance after leaving the White House

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to speak at an election night rally, in New York. Mexico is starting to seriously contemplate the possibility that millions of its migrants could be deported under the proposals put forward by President-elect Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump
Posted at 7:28 PM, Feb 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-22 21:28:08-05

Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend.

A spokesman for the American Conservative Union, Ian Walters, confirms that Trump will be speaking at the group’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28. CPAC is being held this year in Orlando, Florida, and will feature a slew of former Trump administration officials and others who represent his wing of the GOP.

Trump has been keeping a relatively low profile since he retired from the White House to Palm Beach, Florida, in January.

Although Trump has not given any public speeches, he did phone into several Fox News shows last week. Trump's reach has largely been muted due to bans on multiple social media platforms for spreading false information regarding the 2020 presidential election.

