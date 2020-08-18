Trump says he will officially pardon Susan B. Anthony for voting prior to ratification of 19th Amendment

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would sign a pardon for suffragette Susan B. Anthony on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Susan B. Anthony was arrested in 1872 after she voted in a presidential election. She was arrested about a week later and eventually convicted of "knowingly, wrongfully, and unlawfully" voting without the right to do so. She was fined $100, a fine which she promised to never pay.

While Anthony never did pay her fine, her conviction for voting illegally has remained on the books for nearly 150 years.

Anthony died in 1906 — 14 years before the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Fourteen other women voted alongside Anthony in the election. They were also charged but never faced trial.