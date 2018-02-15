Trump points to missed signs in Parkland shooting, signs proclamation honoring victims

UPDATE:

President Donald Trump will address the nation at 11 a.m. Eastern today. He will speak about the deadly Florida high school shooting that happened Wednesday.

Trump also signed a proclamation honoring the shooting victims this morning.

EARLIER STORY:

President Donald Trump today highlighted the apparent mental instability of the gunman who allegedly killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

"So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!" Trump tweeted.

The mayor of Parkland, Christine Hunschofsky, reacted to Trump's tweet when it was read to her by CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"If a solution was simple for these things, we would have found one already," she said.

Hunschofsky added that she hopes a shooting like the one in her town "never happens anywhere again" and going forward vowed to be more vigilant in talking to her community about posts on social media or disturbing behavior.

The only gun measure Trump has signed since taking office revoked an Obama-era rule that required the Social Security Administration to disclose information quarterly to the national gun background check system about certain people with mental illness. It's not clear whether that measure would have prevented Wednesday's massacre.

Warning signs

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is now among the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history. The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student, is in custody. Cruz was previously expelled from the school for unspecified disciplinary reasons, officials said.

Cruz had a variety of gun and violence-related postings on social media sites, and Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said his digital profile contained what he called "very, very disturbing" content.

Postings under the name Nikolas Cruz included threatening comments under videos on YouTube and other sites, including "I whana shoot people with my AR-15" (sic), "I wanna die Fighting killing s**t ton of people" and "I am going to kill law enforcement one day they go after the good people."

On his Instagram page, Cruz posted a photo of a shotgun, and in another photo, he is shown brandishing a pistol that appears to be a type of BB gun. In other pictures he is covering his face with a kerchief and brandishing long knives.

Police say Cruz was armed with multiple magazines and at least one AR-15 style rifle.

The suspected shooter bought the firearm in the past year and had passed the background check to make the purchase, according to a US official briefed on the investigation.