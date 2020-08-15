Menu

Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York.
President Donald Trump is giving the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States. Trump’s executive order Friday says there is “credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States.”

Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and the messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy.

It remains unclear what the TikTok orders mean for the app’s 100 million U.S. users.

