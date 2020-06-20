Menu

Trump looks to reset campaign amid pandemic with Tulsa rally

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump listens during an event about the PREVENTS "President's Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide," task force, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 8:12 AM, Jun 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-20 11:17:23-04

TULSA, Okla. — President Donald Trump is looking to reverse a decline in his political fortunes by returning to the format that has so often energized himself and his base: a raucous, no-holds-barred rally before thousands of ardent supporters.

Trump understands the stakes and is pushing ahead despite pleas from some health officials in Oklahoma to delay Saturday's rally in Tulsa until the region has a better handle on the coronavirus.

Officials expect a crowd of 100,000 people or more in downtown Tulsa. Trump will speak there, inside the BOK Center as well as at an outdoor stage, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

It will be the president’s first re-election rally in more than 100 days.

Health experts worry the rally will become a new hotspot for coronavirus infections. Oklahoma is seeing a steady increase in its average of new confirmed cases per day and Tulsa County has the most confirmed cases in the state.

The rally, originally scheduled for Friday, was changed to observe Juneteenth. Protesters however still plan to protest outside the arena.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

