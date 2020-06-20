Trump looks to reset campaign amid pandemic with Tulsa rally

TULSA, Okla. — President Donald Trump is looking to reverse a decline in his political fortunes by returning to the format that has so often energized himself and his base: a raucous, no-holds-barred rally before thousands of ardent supporters.

Trump understands the stakes and is pushing ahead despite pleas from some health officials in Oklahoma to delay Saturday's rally in Tulsa until the region has a better handle on the coronavirus.

Officials expect a crowd of 100,000 people or more in downtown Tulsa. Trump will speak there, inside the BOK Center as well as at an outdoor stage, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

It will be the president’s first re-election rally in more than 100 days.

Health experts worry the rally will become a new hotspot for coronavirus infections. Oklahoma is seeing a steady increase in its average of new confirmed cases per day and Tulsa County has the most confirmed cases in the state.

The rally, originally scheduled for Friday, was changed to observe Juneteenth. Protesters however still plan to protest outside the arena.

