Trump insists, falsely, that Pence can decertify Electoral College results

President Donald Trump is tightening the screws on his most loyal soldier, pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to use powers he doesn't have to overturn the will of voters. It's part of Trump's desperate, futile bid to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. In a statement late Tuesday,

Trump insisted that Pence has not informed him that he possesses no such power. Trump claims Pence can decertify the election results, then send them back to the states or send them to the House for its members to decide the winner. In fact, neither the Constitution nor congressional statute grants the vice president any such powers.

Trump met with Pence on Tuesday at the White House. Following the meeting, Trump decried reports that Pence denied that he could decertify the result.

“Our Vice President has several options under the U.S. Constitution. He can decertify the results or send them back to the states for change and certification. He can also decertify the illegal and corrupt results and send them to the House of Representatives for the one vote for one state tabulation," Trump said in a statement.

The vice president has a relatively ceremonial role in counting the Electoral College votes, as spelled out by the US Constitution. Members of Congress, however, have the opportunity to formally issue a challenge to each state's slate of electors. While a group of GOP senators and representatives are expected to challenge the results in key swing states, they will not have nearly enough votes to override the election.