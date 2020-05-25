Menu

LIVE: Trump participates in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

Alex Brandon/AP
In this Friday, May 22, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a "Rolling to Remember Ceremony," to honor the nation's veterans and POW/MIA, from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House in Washington. Trump booked back-to-back Memorial Day appearances despite the coronavirus pandemic, at Arlington National Cemetery and at a historic fort in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump doubles up with Memorial Day events in Virginia, Maryland
Posted at 4:42 AM, May 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-25 10:03:19-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has booked back-to-back Memorial Day appearances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump plans to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.

Watch the ceremony LIVE below:

Afterward, the president will head to Baltimore to speak at Fort McHenry national monument. That's where “The Star-Spangled Banner” was written.

However, Baltimore's mayor is unhappy about Trump's visit, saying it sets a bad example when many residents have been told to limit travel.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young also says the city can't afford the cost of a presidential visit when city revenue is declining because of the virus outbreak.

