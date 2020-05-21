Trump considering hosting G-7 summit in US after all

President Donald Trump says he's considering holding a meeting in the U.S. with leaders of the world's major economies after all.

Trump had scheduled the Group of Seven meeting for June at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. But in March he canceled the meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic and said the leaders would confer by video conference instead.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that the G-7 leaders flying in for a meeting would be a “great sign to all” of things returning to normal. He has proposed an unspecified site in Washington or Camp David for the meeting around the original date of June 10-12.