Trump administration urges Supreme Court to overturn Obamacare as pandemic surges

AP
FILE - This file image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service shows the website for HealthCare.gov. (U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service via AP, File)
Posted at 7:11 AM, Jun 26, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — As coronavirus cases rise in more than half of the states, the Trump administration is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

The administration’s high court filing Thursday came the same day the government reported that close to half a million people who lost their health insurance in the economic shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 have gotten coverage through HealthCare.gov.

The administration’s legal brief makes no mention of the virus.

Some 20 million Americans could lose their health coverage and protections for people with preexisting health conditions also would be put at risk if the court agrees with the administration.

